Chelsea wins Women’s Super League for 4th straight year

READING, England (AP) — Chelsea has secured its fourth straight Women’s Super League by beating Reading 3-0 to wrap up the double in style. Having beaten Manchester United in the FA Cup final this month, Chelsea eased past relegated Reading courtesy of Guro Reiten and a Sam Kerr double. Emma Hayes’ team finished the season on a seven-game league winning run. Runner-up Manchester United beat Liverpool 1-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.