Chelsea wins again, Liverpool loses at Bournemouth in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea might finally be finding its stride under Graham Potter. Liverpool’s up-and-down season took another nosedive in the English Premier League. Chelsea made it three straight wins in all competitions for the first time since October by beating Leicester 3-1 away. Liverpool lost at relegation-threatened Bournemouth 1-0. Tottenham consolidated its grip on fourth place by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 at home after Harry Kane scored twice in the first half. Bournemouth began the day in last place but climbed up to 17th. Everton also left the relegation zone after Dwight McNeil scored just 35 seconds into a 1-0 win over Brentford.

