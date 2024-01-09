Chelsea wasteful as second-tier Middlesbrough gains 1-0 first-leg advantage in League Cup semifinal

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Cole Palmer missed from close range and Chelsea lost 1-0 to second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal. Hayden Hackney scored in the 37th minute and Middlesbrough held on at Riverside Stadium against its Premier League opponent. Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled team had been eyeing cup trophies to make up for a disappointing Premier League campaign. They’ll have work to do in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 23.

