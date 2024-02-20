Chelsea targets Brighton again to bring in its head of recruitment

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Chelsea has targeted English Premier League rival Brighton once again to strengthen its technical staff. Brighton says head of recruitment Sam Jewell has been placed on leave after accepting a new position at Chelsea. Jewell took up the role with Brighton in 2022 following the departure of Paul Winstanley, who also moved to Chelsea. Other Brighton staff who have joined Chelsea in recent years include Graham Potter and Bruno Salter. Potter lasted six months as the Chelsea manager before being fired and Bruno was briefly an interim coach after Potter’s departure. Chelsea also spent approaching $250 million on signing goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, defender Marc Cucurella and midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton inside the last two years.

