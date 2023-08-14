Chelsea takes spending spree to $1B in last 15 months by signing Caicedo from Brighton for $146M

Chelsea has signed Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a reported 115 million pounds ($146 million). That is a record fee for a transfer in Britain. Chelsea beat Liverpool to the signature of the 21-year-old Caicedo. He has only played one full season for Brighton after joining from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle in 2021. The fee surpasses the 106.7 million pounds (then $131.4 million) that Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window. Another midfielder, Declan Rice, joined Arsenal from West Ham for 100 million pounds ($127 million) plus add-ons last month. It accelerates the heavy and unprecedented spending of Chelsea in its new regime under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.