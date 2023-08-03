Chelsea striker Nkunku hurts knee in preseason game, could miss start of Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Newly signed Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku might miss the start of the Premier League season after coming off injured in the team’s final preseason game in the United States. The France international was substituted midway through the first half of the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund after falling to the ground clutching his leg. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says Nkunku felt “something in his knee.” Pochettino says “the doctors are checking him and I hope it is not a big issue.” Pochettino says “we hope he can be back quickly with the team. We need a few days to assess him.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.