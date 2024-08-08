Chelsea signs teenage Argentine defender from Boca Juniors and loans him back for the season

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors for an undisclosed fee and loaned him back to the Argentine side for the 2024-25 season. The 19-year-old Anselmino signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea after making 10 senior appearances for Boca since making his professional debut in June 2023. Newcastle has signed Denmark Under-21 striker William Osula from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old Osula played 21 times for Sheffield United in the Premier League as the team was relegated last season.

