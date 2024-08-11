Chelsea signs Portugal international Pedro Neto from Wolves on a 7-year contract

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton on a seven-year contract. The Portugal international joins Enzo Maresca’s team ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Manchester City next weekend. Neto spent five seasons at Molineux, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances last season. The winger told Chelsea’s official website: “I feel really grateful to have joined this club.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.