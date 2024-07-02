Chelsea signs Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City. Dewsbury-Hall has agreed on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. The cost of the transfer was not stated. The 25-year-old Dewsbury-Hall was part of Maresca’s Leicester team that won promotion to the English Premier League last season. Chelsea has endured a turbulent time over the past two years after being bought out by American investors Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Maresca is the fourth permanent coach to work under the new ownership in that time, following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.