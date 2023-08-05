Chelsea signs goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year contract. The transfer fee was reported to be 25 million pounds ($32 million) for the Spain international who is expected to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot. The 25-year-old Sanchez made 23 Premier League appearances last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.