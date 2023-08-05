Chelsea signs goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

By The Associated Press
FILE - Brighton's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez attempts to save a penalty in a shootout during the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium in London, April 23, 2023. Chelsea has signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year contract, the Premier League club said Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year contract. The transfer fee was reported to be 25 million pounds ($32 million) for the Spain international who is expected to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot. The 25-year-old Sanchez made 23 Premier League appearances last season.

