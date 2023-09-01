Chelsea signs forward Cole Palmer from Man City

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Cole Palmer, right, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Manchester City and Sevilla at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s spending spree continued with the signing of forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of at least 40 million pounds ($50.7 million). The 21-year-old Palmer signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge in a deal that could cost Chelsea another 2.5 million pounds in add-ons. Palmer was in search of regular playing time. The move also improves City’s position under financial fair play rules. Chelsea has spent in excess of $1 billion in the past 16 months under new American ownership.

