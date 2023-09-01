Chelsea signs forward Cole Palmer from Man City

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s spending spree continued with the signing of forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of at least 40 million pounds ($50.7 million). The 21-year-old Palmer signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge in a deal that could cost Chelsea another 2.5 million pounds in add-ons. Palmer was in search of regular playing time. The move also improves City’s position under financial fair play rules. Chelsea has spent in excess of $1 billion in the past 16 months under new American ownership.

