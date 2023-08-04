Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco. The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery. Disasi made his international debut with France at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. Disasi made 129 appearances and scored 12 goals for Monaco after moving from Reims in 2020.

