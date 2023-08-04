Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

By The Associated Press
FILE - Monaco's Axel Disasi celebrates after he scored his side's third goal from the distance during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match' between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco in Leverkusen, Germany, on Feb. 16, 2023. Chelsea signed Disasi from Monaco on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 the clubs announced. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has signed France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco. The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club which was in the market for a center-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery. Disasi made his international debut with France at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. Disasi made 129 appearances and scored 12 goals for Monaco after moving from Reims in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.