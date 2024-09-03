Chelsea sells Angelo Gabriel to Saudi club to continue unlikely career arc of Brazilian teen

LONDON (AP) — The unlikely career arc of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel has continued when he completed a move to Saudi team Al Nassr for a reported $25 million, a year after joining Chelsea from Santos. In the year he was on Chelsea’s books after a $17 million move, Gabriel never played for the English club because he went on loan to Strasbourg in France. That’s one of the teams run by Chelsea’s American investors. The 19-year-old Gabriel was part of Chelsea’s squad for the preseason tour of the United States but has now left on a permanent deal to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. The move will help Chelsea meet financial rules in the Premier League and UEFA.

