Chelsea routs Burnley 4-1 to enjoy back-to-back wins in the Premier League

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Chelsea rallied to beat Burnley 4-1 in the Premier League and continue its revival under Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea trailed to a goal from Wilson Odobert in the first half but the Londoners powered back with four goals to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since March and a third straight victory in all competitions. An own-goal from Ameen Al Dakhil evened the score at halftime and Chelsea took the lead through Cole Palmer’s penalty after the break. Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson also struck to complete the rout.

