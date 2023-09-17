Chelsea out of badly needed luck and goals in 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Injury-hit Chelsea could not catch the break it badly needs in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Chelsea stays in the bottom half of the standings where it finished last season. Chelsea twice had shots strike the frame of Bournemouth’s goal and the 51st-minute free kick by Raheem Sterling bounced down from the bar on to the goal line. Chelsea needed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to preserve the point with a save in the 79th from Dominic Solanke. Chelsea has won just one in five league games and is 14th in the standings, one place below Manchester United.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.