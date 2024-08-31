Chelsea offloads Sterling, set to sign Sancho and fails to bring in Osimhen on a wild deadline day

Chelsea has offloaded Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan and is set to replace him in its bloated squad with fellow winger Jadon Sancho in a loan from Manchester United to complete its latest overhaul in a dramatic final few hours of the summer transfer window. The deal for Sterling was announced after the market officially shut in Britain at 2200 GMT (11 p.m. local time), with the Premier League having given the clubs involved extra time to complete the transactions. Sancho’s move to Chelsea was expected to be announced imminently. Chelsea failed in its reported last-ditch attempt to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

