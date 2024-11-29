Chelsea moving from chaos to consistency but title challenger? Maresca says ‘no’

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool’s fast start and Manchester City’s unusual slide make it easy to overlook Chelsea’s climb up to third place in the English Premier League. Just don’t call it a title contender. Blues manager Enzo Maresca says “It’s nice to see the team improving … but at the same time you have to be realistic.” He says they aren’t title contenders. It wasn’t long ago that Chelsea was in the headlines for its revolving door in the coaching office and seemingly wasteful spending, combined with inconsistent performances on the field. Chelsea takes a four-match Premier League unbeaten run into Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa.

