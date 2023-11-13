Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer gets England call up for European Championship qualifiers

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been rewarded with an England call-up after scoring a 95th-minute penalty against Manchester City. Palmer has been promoted from the Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia after the withdrawals of James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk. City defender Rico Lewis and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa have also been called up. Palmer has been in impressive form since joining Chelsea from City for around $52 million in the offseason. He has scored four goals in 11 appearances and came back to haunt his former team by converting a stoppage-time penalty that earned Chelsea a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

