Chelsea manager Maresca tunes out reports of ownership power struggle

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s new manager is trying to keep his focus on the field following reports of a power struggle among the Premier League clubs owners. Enzo Maresca says he’s had talks with both Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali since the start of the season amid reports that ownership factions want to buy each other out. He says “I am speaking with both. There is not any problem at all, and as I said my focus is about the pitch because it’s the only thing I can control.” It’s been a hectic two-plus years at Stamford Bridge since a consortium fronted by Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club. Eghbali is the co-founder of Clearlake.

