Chelsea, Lyon and Roma stay perfect with victories in Women’s Champions League

Chelsea, Lyon and Roma all stayed perfect in the Women’s Champions League by cruising to away victories. Roma routed Galatasaray at Istanbul 6-1, Chelsea beath Dutch club Twente 3-1 and eight-time champion Lyon won 2-0 at Wolfsburg. Real Madrid claimed its first victory by topping Celtic 4-0. Roma and Lyon have six points in Group A. Galatasaray, the first Turkish team to reach the group stage, and Wolfsburg are pointless. In Group B, Chelsea leads with six points, with Madrid and Twente on three and Celtic last without a point.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.