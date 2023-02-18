Chelsea loses to last-place Southampton 1-0 in a new low

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s season has sunk to a new low after the London club lost at home to last-place Southampton 1-0 in the English Premier League. The game also saw Cesar Azpilicueta carried off on a stretcher with a head injury. James Ward-Prowse scored from a free kick on the stroke of halftime to ensure Graham Potter’s team went a fourth consecutive match without a win in the league. Five of Chelsea’s eight January signings were in the staring lineup and Potter saw them struggle to find any invention against a Saints side set up by interim boss Ruben Selles to frustrate the hosts’ expensively ensemble.

