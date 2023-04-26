Chelsea loses a 5th straight game to deepen crisis

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea sunk to a fifth straight loss since the appointment of Frank Lampard as interim manager as Brentford won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The visitors led through Cesar Azpilicueta’s first-half own-goal and substitute Bryan Mbeumo added a second when he ran half the length of the field unchallenged to slam home a finish. Chelsea has scored just one goal in its last seven games and has failed to win any of its last eight.

