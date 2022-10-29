Chelsea loses 4-1 in Potter’s return to Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Graham Potter endured a chastening return to Brighton as his former club beat Chelsea 4-1. The Blues dropped points for the third English Premier League game in a row. Potter left Brighton in September to take over Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and had gone undefeated in nine games in all competitions. But his team was blown away in the first half as the hosts led 3-0 by the break. Leandro Trossard continued his strong scoring form to put Brighton ahead in the fifth minute, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah scored own goals.

