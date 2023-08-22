Chelsea loans top academy prospect Lewis Hall to Newcastle after spending big in transfer window

By The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has loaned out of one of its most talented academy prospects amid another transfer window of big spending by the Premier League club. Lewis Hall is an 18-year-old left back. He has joined Newcastle on a season-long loan deal that includes an obligation for the Saudi-controlled northeast club to make the transfer permanent based on performance-related criteria. Hall is a boyhood Newcastle fan and was named Chelsea’s academy player of the year for the 2022-23 season. He is deemed surplus at Chelsea after the club spent more than $400 million on new players in this window.

