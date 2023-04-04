Chelsea, Liverpool draw 0-0 again to underline sharp decline

Another 0-0 stalemate between Chelsea and Liverpool highlighted the sharp decline of two of England’s top teams who are unlikely to be playing in the Champions League next season. Chelsea was playing its first game since the firing of Graham Potter on Sunday but little was different under his interim replacement Bruno Saltor. This was the fourth straight goalless draw between the teams. Liverpool is in eighth place and Chelsea is four points further back in 11th. Leicester also fired its manager on Sunday but there was no instant impact following Brendan Rodgers’ departure as the team lost 2-1 to Aston Villa and dropped to next-to-last place.

