Chelsea job would give Pochettino chance to prove he is one of soccer’s elite coaches

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the League One soccer match between Angers and Paris Saint Germain, at the Raymond-Kopa stadium in Angers, western France, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Pochettino’s time in the wilderness looks set to come to an end and a career that has felt in danger of stagnating could get the jump start it needed. After a year out from soccer the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea. He would get the chance to realize a burning ambition to conquer the Premier League and confirm his status as one of the sport’s elite coaches. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeremias Gonzalez]

Mauricio Pochettino’s time in the wilderness looks set to end. And a career that has felt in danger of stagnating could get the jump start it needs. After a year out from soccer, the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager is widely expected to take over at Chelsea. He would get the chance to realize a burning ambition to conquer the English Premier League and confirm his status as one of the sport’s elite coaches. At times over the past 12 months, it felt like Pochettino had possibly missed out on his chance to secure one of the top jobs in Europe.

