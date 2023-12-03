Chelsea holds on to beat Brighton 3-2 as Fernandez scores twice

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after he scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez scored twice as 10-man Chelsea held on to beat Brighton 3-2 in the Premier League. The midfielder struck in each half as the Londoners bounced back from last week’s 4-1 loss against Newcastle. But Mauricio Pochettino’s team had Conor Gallagher sent off just before halftime and had to resist a fightback from Brighton that included a late penalty being overturned by VAR. Chelsea led 2-0 after headers from Fernandez and Levi Colwill in the 17th and 21st minutes but Facundo Buonanotte pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 43rd. Gallagher was then shown a second yellow card just before the break.

