Chelsea holds on to beat Brighton 3-2 as Fernandez scores twice

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez scored twice as 10-man Chelsea held on to beat Brighton 3-2 in the Premier League. The midfielder struck in each half as the Londoners bounced back from last week’s 4-1 loss against Newcastle. But Mauricio Pochettino’s team had Conor Gallagher sent off just before halftime and had to resist a fightback from Brighton that included a late penalty being overturned by VAR. Chelsea led 2-0 after headers from Fernandez and Levi Colwill in the 17th and 21st minutes but Facundo Buonanotte pulled a goal back for Brighton in the 43rd. Gallagher was then shown a second yellow card just before the break.

