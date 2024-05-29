Chelsea hires Sonia Bompastor as its new head coach after Emma Hayes’ departure

LONDON (AP) — Women’s Super League champion Chelsea has hired Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor as its new head coach. It’s a four-year deal. The 43-year-old Bompastor takes over from Emma Hayes, who for more than 12 years led the Blues to 14 major trophies including a fifth straight league title on the final day of the recently concluded season. Hayes left to become the U.S. women’s soccer coach. Bompastor won seven trophies in her three years in charge of Lyon and begins her new role on July 1. She called Chelsea “an institution in English football” and said she hopes ”to live up to Emma’s legacy.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.