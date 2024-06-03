Chelsea hires Enzo Maresca, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola, as head coach

Chelsea has hired Enzo Maresca as its new head coach. Maresca was a former assistant to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and takes over after leading Leicester back to the Premier League. The 44-year-old Italian comes in on five-year deal as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino. He is Chelsea’s fourth permanent manager since the club came under American ownership midway through 2022. Maresca is four years into a coaching career that has included two spells at Manchester City. He was first a reserve-team coach for the 2020-21 season and then for the 2022-23 season was the assistant to Guardiola.

