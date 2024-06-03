Chelsea hires Enzo Maresca, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola, as head coach

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - Leicester's head coach Enzo Maresca applauds fans at the end of the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. There is unprecedented managerial upheaval in the English Premier League. Five of the top 11 teams potentially will have new coaches at the start of next season and another of them changed managers just three months ago. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

Chelsea has hired Enzo Maresca as its new head coach. Maresca was a former assistant to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and takes over after leading Leicester back to the Premier League. The 44-year-old Italian comes in on five-year deal as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino. He is Chelsea’s fourth permanent manager since the club came under American ownership midway through 2022. Maresca is four years into a coaching career that has included two spells at Manchester City. He was first a reserve-team coach for the 2020-21 season and then for the 2022-23 season was the assistant to Guardiola.

