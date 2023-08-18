Chelsea Gray’s triple-double leads the Aces, who end the Liberty’s 6-game win streak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for her second career triple-double and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 88-75 for their 21st straight home victory. The Las Vegas offense responded after scoring just 63 points in a loss to the Liberty on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Cup. The rematch on Thursday snapped New York’s six-game winning streak — not including the win in the in-season tournament. A’ja Wilson added 21 points, Kelsey Plum had 18 points and Jackie Young added 16 for Las Vegas (28-3). Sabrina Ionescu had six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for New York (24-7). Betnijah Laney added 17 points and Breanna Stewart finished with 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

