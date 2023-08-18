Chelsea Gray’s triple-double leads the Aces, who end the Liberty’s 6-game win streak

By The Associated Press
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots as Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, forward Breanna Stewart (30) and forward Betnijah Laney (44) watch during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for her second career triple-double and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 88-75 for their 21st straight home victory. The Las Vegas offense responded after scoring just 63 points in a loss to the Liberty on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Cup. The rematch on Thursday snapped New York’s six-game winning streak — not including the win in the in-season tournament. A’ja Wilson added 21 points, Kelsey Plum had 18 points and Jackie Young added 16 for Las Vegas (28-3). Sabrina Ionescu had six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for New York (24-7). Betnijah Laney added 17 points and Breanna Stewart finished with 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

