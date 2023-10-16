Chelsea Gray’s status for Game 4 of WNBA Finals still unclear after foot injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Gray’s status for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals is still unclear. The Las Vegas Aces guard was injured in Game 3 on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter. The Aces canceled an optional shootaround less than an hour before it was supposed to begin. Gray left in the fourth quarter of Las Vegas’ 87-73 loss to New York with what coach Becky Hammon said was probably a foot injury. She had to be helped back to the locker room and appeared to be in pain. Gray is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs this year.

