Chelsea Gray expected to return to the Aces’ lineup against the Storm

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray is expected to make her season debut Wednesday night when the Seattle Storm visit. She has not played since injuring her left foot in last season’s WNBA Finals. Coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday how much Gray would play will be determined during the game. The two-time defending champion Aces are off to a slow start. Las Vegas has lost five of seven games to drop to 6-6. That equals the number of defeats it had all of last season.

