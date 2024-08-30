Chelsea gets opponents from Armenia, Ireland, Kazakhstan in 6-game slate of Conference League games

MONACO (AP) — Two-time European champion Chelsea got home games against teams from Armenia, Ireland and Belgium in the draw for the new Conference League format. Chelsea’s slate of six opponents included home games against Noah, Shamrock Rovers and Gent. The Champions League winner in 2021 also has trips to face German debutant Heidenheim, Panathinaikos and Astana in Kazakhstan. Victory in the third-tier Conference League would complete Chelsea’s set of European trophies. Each Conference League team plays six games against six different opponents through Dec. 19.

