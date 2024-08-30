Chelsea gets opponents from Armenia, Ireland, Kazakhstan in 6-game slate of Conference League games

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's midfielder Cole Palmer, center, fights for the ball with, from left, Servette's defender Bradley Mazikou, Servette's defender Steve Rouiller and Servette's defender Keigo Tsunemoto during the Europa Conference League play-offs round second leg soccer match between Switzerland's Servette FC and England's Chelsea FC, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAURENT GILLIERON]

MONACO (AP) — Two-time European champion Chelsea got home games against teams from Armenia, Ireland and Belgium in the draw for the new Conference League format. Chelsea’s slate of six opponents included home games against Noah, Shamrock Rovers and Gent. The Champions League winner in 2021 also has trips to face German debutant Heidenheim, Panathinaikos and Astana in Kazakhstan. Victory in the third-tier Conference League would complete Chelsea’s set of European trophies. Each Conference League team plays six games against six different opponents through Dec. 19.

