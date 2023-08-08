Chelsea forward Nkunku to miss ‘extended period’ because of knee surgery

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea says forward Christopher Nkunku has had knee surgery and will be sidelined for “an extended period.” The 25-year-old France international joined Chelsea this summer from Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of $66 million. Nkunku sustained the injury during Chelsea’s preseason match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

