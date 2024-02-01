Chelsea forward Armando Broja completes transfer deadline day loan move to Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Armando Broja completed a deadline day move from Chelsea to Fulham on loan until the end of the season. The striker’s move was not confirmed until after the close of the window but all paperwork had been filed on time to ensure the deal went through. Being under the threat of a heavy English Premier League sanction for overspending didn’t stop Nottingham Forest from being active in the transfer market once again. Forest started deadline day in England with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Rodrigo Ribeiro from Portuguese club Sporting and ended it by bringing in goalkeeper Matz Sels from Strasbourg. Forest signed United States midfielder Gio Reyna also on loan for the rest of the season on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.