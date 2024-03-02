Chelsea fans turn on Pochettino during draw at Brentford. The Argentine says he doesn’t feel loved

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea fans have turned on Mauricio Pochettino as they watched their team labor to draw at west London rival Brentford 2-2 in the English Premier League. The Blues were leading through Nicolas Jackson’s 35th-minute header but were pegged back by Mads Roerslev’s close-range strike in the 50th. Yoane Wissa put Brentford ahead with a spectacular overhead kick in the 69th. That led to the away fans singing the name of former manager Jose Mourinho as well as calling for Pochettino to go. Chelsea rescued a point on Pochettino’s 52nd birthday after Axel Disasi headed home Cole Palmer’s cross. The point left Chelsea languishing in 11th.

