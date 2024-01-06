Chelsea enters FA Cup with comfy win. Aston Villa and Newcastle also advance

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Newcastle United's Joelinton, second right, celebrates with his team mates after his pass was turned into his own net by Sunderland's Daniel Ballard for the first goal of the game during during the FA Cup, third round soccer match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys]

Chelsea’s cup form could yet see it end the season with a trophy or two. The London side already has a place in the League Cup semifinals and has reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after pasting Preston North End 4-0. That should give U.S. owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital cause for optimism in a crisis-ridden run since their takeover in 2022. Aston Villa could thank Matty Cash’s 87th-minute winner at Riverside Stadium for beating Middlesbrough 1-0. Alexander Isak has scored twice for Newcastle to win the first northeast derby in eight years against Sunderland 3-0.

