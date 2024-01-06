Chelsea enters FA Cup with comfy win. Aston Villa and Newcastle also advance

Chelsea’s cup form could yet see it end the season with a trophy or two. The London side already has a place in the League Cup semifinals and has reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after pasting Preston North End 4-0. That should give U.S. owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital cause for optimism in a crisis-ridden run since their takeover in 2022. Aston Villa could thank Matty Cash’s 87th-minute winner at Riverside Stadium for beating Middlesbrough 1-0. Alexander Isak has scored twice for Newcastle to win the first northeast derby in eight years against Sunderland 3-0.

