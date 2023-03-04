Chelsea eases pressure on Potter with 1-0 win over Leeds

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, top centre, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds United at at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Cliff]

LONDON (AP) — Big-spending Chelsea pulled out a big win to ease some of the pressure on manager Graham Potter by beating Leeds 1-0 in the English Premier League thanks to a rare goal by one of the club’s most expensive signings. Wesley Fofana headed in from a corner in the 53rd minute for the young center backs’ first league goal in English soccer. It gave Chelsea only a second win in its last 11 games in all competitions. Chelsea’s dreadful recent form came despite a splurge in the January market that took its spending over the last two transfer windows to $630 million.

