Chelsea eases pressure on Potter with 1-0 win over Leeds

LONDON (AP) — Big-spending Chelsea pulled out a big win to ease some of the pressure on manager Graham Potter by beating Leeds 1-0 in the English Premier League thanks to a rare goal by one of the club’s most expensive signings. Wesley Fofana headed in from a corner in the 53rd minute for the young center backs’ first league goal in English soccer. It gave Chelsea only a second win in its last 11 games in all competitions. Chelsea’s dreadful recent form came despite a splurge in the January market that took its spending over the last two transfer windows to $630 million.

