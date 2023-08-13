Chelsea draws 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino’s debut in high-octane Premier League opener

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in a Premier League opener that showed the Blues have already made progress under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. In the marquee matchup of the Premier League’s opening round, Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead after a lightning counterattack in the 18th minute and defender Axel Disasi marked his Chelsea debut by scoring the equalizer from close range in the 37th. Both teams also had goals disallowed by VAR checks in an open first half that highlighted just why the two rivals are trying to spend more than 110 million pounds ($140 million) on bringing in defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.