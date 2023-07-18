Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has ACL surgery to continue injury woes

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament. It continues the injury-hit start to his time at the English club. Chelsea says the 22-year-old center back is beginning his rehabilitation at its training ground while the squad travels to the United States for a preseason trip. Fofana joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2022 for a reported fee of 75 million pounds (then $87 million). He featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks. This latest problem comes two years after the French player broke his leg in a preseason friendly for Leicester against Villarreal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.