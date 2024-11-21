Chelsea defender Reece James misses Leicester match because of hamstring injury

Chelsea defender Reece James will miss Saturday’s English Premier League game against Leicester because of a hamstring problem. Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the latest setback for the England international on Thursday. James has endured two years of injury disruption. James missed the World Cup in 2022 because of a knee injury and last year had surgery on a recurring hamstring problem. He has been restricted to just 18 starts for Chelsea since December 2022, curtailing the progress of a player who was regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in England.

