Chelsea defender Reece James charged by the FA after alleged altercation with match official

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Reece James has been charged by the FA for an alleged altercation with a match official. The incident is said to have occurred after Chelsea’s 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. English soccer’s governing body said James was alleged to have “used improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the game.” James has been given until Friday to respond to the charge. The England international did not play in the game at Stamford Bridge because of injury. Instead he watched on as Chelsea defender Malo Gusto was sent off in the second half and Villa’s Ollie Watkins went on to score the only goal of the game.

