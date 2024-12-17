Chelsea confirms FA has contacted Mykhailo Mudryk after ‘adverse finding’ in player’s doping test

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk, one of the most expensive players in soccer history, had an “adverse finding” in a routine urine test, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The Ukraine international, who was bought by Chelsea for $108 million in 2023, was contacted by the English Football Association following the finding.

Mudryk said he had “never knowingly” taken banned substances, Chelsea said in a statement.

The FA did not comment on the situation when approached by The Associated Press and Chelsea did not say if he had been suspended. Mudryk was last included in a Chelsea squad as an unused substitute on Dec. 1.

“Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing program and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested,” Chelsea said. “Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding.”

FILE - Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in London, on Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Shopland

The 23-year-old Mudryk has made nine appearances for Chelsea this season, but played only once in the Premier League.

The FA’s anti-doping regulations state it is a player’s “personal duty to ensure that no Prohibited Substance enters his body”.

Mudryk was one of the most sought-after players in Europe when he became Chelsea’s latest big money signing under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

It was widely reported that he was a target for Arsenal before he completed a move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea. He was given an 8 1/2-year contract, which is unusual in soccer.

But he has so far struggled to live up to the hype and his price tag, making just 26 league starts.

