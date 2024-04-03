Chelsea condemns online abuse of Conor Gallagher. Club says pregame video taken ‘out of context’

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has condemned abuse of its captain Conor Gallagher after he was criticized for appearing not to acknowledge a high five from a Black child moments before a Premier League match. The footage was taken in the tunnel at Stamford Bridge before Saturday’s game against Burnley with children lining up to escort players onto the field. Moments earlier, Gallagher touched hands with another child, who is white. The Premier League club says the video, which was shared on social media, had been taken “considerably out of context.” Chelsea published a picture of Gallagher, who is white, walking onto the field with his arms around the shoulders of both children.

