Chelsea completes signing of Serbia goalkeeper Petrovic from New England Revolution

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution. The 23-year-old Serbia international signed a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge and will initially be expected to be a backup to summer signing Robert Sanchez. The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 14 million pounds. Petrovic is the latest newcomer at Stamford Bridge following a spending spree of more than $1 billion over the last 18 months by the club’s American ownership fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

