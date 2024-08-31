Chelsea completes loan signing of Jadon Sancho from Man United with an obligation to buy

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United to add another attacking weapon to its already bloated squad. The deal for a one-year loan with an obligation to buy Sancho next year was worked out on Friday ahead of the European transfer deadline but not officially announced by the clubs until Saturday evening. Sancho says “I’m really excited to be here. London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back.” Chelsea will reportedly have to pay United 25 million pounds (about $33 million) next summer to make the transfer permanent.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.