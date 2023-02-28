Chelsea coach Potter reaches critical point as losses mount

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea manager Graham Potter is facing a critical point of his early reign. Potter has so far had the faith of American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital but supporters have already started to turn against him and an online petition calling for him to be fired has received more than 40,000 signatures. Potter needs results to turn quickly. Chelsea has games coming up against Leeds in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The London club is closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League qualifying place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.