Chelsea closes gap on Premier League leader Liverpool by beating Leicester 2-1

Chelsea has closed the gap on Premier League leader Liverpool to five points by beating Leicester 2-1. Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez put the London club on course for victory at King Power Stadium, with Jordan Ayew scoring for Leicester in the 95th minute. Liverpool doesn’t play until Sunday when it travels to last-place Southampton. Third-place Chelsea was one point behind Manchester City in second. City was playing Tottenham later Saturday.

