Chelsea brings in Gusto from Lyon as 16th signing of new era

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership by bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon. The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported 26.3 million pounds ($32.5 million) and will finish the season on loan at the French club where he has established himself as an attacking full back. He is viewed as long-term competition for Reece James. Gusto has made 54 appearances for Lyon. Spending under Todd Boehly, who fronted the $2.5 billion takeover in May after Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea following a 19-year tenure, is now more than $500 million pounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.