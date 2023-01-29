Chelsea brings in Gusto from Lyon as 16th signing of new era

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's head coach Graham Potter applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea at the Craven Cottage stadium in London Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership by bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon. The 19-year-old Gusto moves for a reported 26.3 million pounds ($32.5 million) and will finish the season on loan at the French club where he has established himself as an attacking full back. He is viewed as long-term competition for Reece James. Gusto has made 54 appearances for Lyon. Spending under Todd Boehly, who fronted the $2.5 billion takeover in May after Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea following a 19-year tenure, is now more than $500 million pounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.