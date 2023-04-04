Chelsea begins life after Potter with 0-0 draw vs. Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea began life after Graham Potter with another goalless draw against Liverpool and failed to score at home for the fifth time in 2023. Interim manager Bruno Saltor was thrust into the job after Potter was fired on Sunday but proved no more able to get Chelsea clicking up front than the man he replaced. It was a familiar story for Chelsea’s exasperated home fans. Once again they witnessed their team work hard and create chances but fail to emerge with three points or reason to be optimistic. Chelsea stayed in 11th place and is 11 points off the Champions League spots. Liverpool is four points better off in eighth place

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.